Mayo Clinic buys former Days Inn site in Rochester for $10 million

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Mayo Clinic has purchased the former Days Inn site, on the northeast corner of West Center Street and First Avenue Northwest in Rochester, from MKDI LLC for a sale price of $10 million and a charitable contribution to Mayo Clinic in excess of $3.7 million, according to a statement from Mayo Clinic.

The statement continues on to say:

"MKDI LLC approached Mayo Clinic regarding the property this fall with an interest in a bargain sale of the property to support Mayo Clinic's ongoing mission. There are no immediate plans for the site.

Doug Holtan, chair of Facilities and Support Services at Mayo Clinic, said, 'While there isn’t a planned use for the site at this moment, Mayo Clinic feels the proximity of this site to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Methodist Campus, and the Downtown campus provides opportunity for future expansion and growth to support Mayo Clinic’s mission. We are grateful to Mr. Kramer for his generosity in offering this bargain sale.'

MKDI LLC is owned by Rochester property owners Mark and Kris Kramer. According to Mr. Kramer, 'Mayo Clinic’s mission is unmatched and the future use of the site will be beneficial to Mayo Clinic’s patients and the Rochester community. I fully support that mission.'"