Mayo Clinic banning hospital visitors in Rochester

Ban goes into effect on Sunday.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A ban on visitors to Mayo Clinic’s hospital or emergency department will begin Sunday.

The move is in response to the continuing outbreak of coronavirus and concern over visitors bringing the infection with them.

Exceptions to the ban for things like childbirth, end-of-life care, hospitalized children, and other rare and unique circumstances will be considered by the care team.

Starting Monday, Mayo Clinic will limit outpatients to only one person accompanying them, with special exceptions considered by the care team.

