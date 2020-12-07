Mayo Clinic balancing COVID-19 response with needs of patients' regular health needs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the pandemic continues, hospitals and clinics are having to balance the needs of patients with COVID-19 against those everyday health issues.

Doctors from Mayo mentioned many patients had put off some preventative care earlier this year and they don't want that to happen again.

Elective surgeries that require an overnight stay are being rescheduled, to keep hospital beds open.

With staff being reassigned to care for COVID-19 patients, clinics are also going to be doing appointments over the phone or through telehealth visits, so preventative care can continue, even with resources stretched to handle the pandemic.

"So, we're trying to be as intelligent as we can and allocate our resources appropriately so people can continue to get the care they need," said Dr. Robert Albright.

Dr. Albright also said expanding telehealth services to patients might be a benefit in the future.