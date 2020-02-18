Mayo Clinic asks people who were potentially exposed to Novel Coronavirus to wait 28 days to donate blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is continuing to monitor the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. The Novel Coronavirus is not known to spread throught blood transfusion. Just to be cautious, Mayo is asking people who were potentially exposed to the virus to self-defer from donating blood.
Anyone who has been to China or Hong Kong in the last 28 days, or is infected or suspected of being infected with the virus, or who has lived with someone who has or is suspected of having the virus should wait 28 days after the end of their symptoms to donate blood again.
"We know that less than 5% of eligible blood donors do donate, so the few donors that might be affected and self-defer from coming into donate blood kind of highlights the fact that others in our community can kind of pick up that need," says Dr. Kreuter, Medical Director of the Blood Donor Program.
