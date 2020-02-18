Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo Clinic asks people who were potentially exposed to Novel Coronavirus to wait 28 days to donate blood

The virus is not known to be transmitted through blood transfusion.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 7:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is continuing to monitor the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. The Novel Coronavirus is not known to spread throught blood transfusion. Just to be cautious, Mayo is asking people who were potentially exposed to the virus to self-defer from donating blood.

Anyone who has been to China or Hong Kong in the last 28 days, or is infected or suspected of being infected with the virus, or who has lived with someone who has or is suspected of having the virus should wait 28 days after the end of their symptoms to donate blood again.

"We know that less than 5% of eligible blood donors do donate, so the few donors that might be affected and self-defer from coming into donate blood kind of highlights the fact that others in our community can kind of pick up that need," says Dr. Kreuter, Medical Director of the Blood Donor Program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -12°
Sunny skies and dangerous cold return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making life sweeter for troops overseas

Image

NIACC leaders want your vote

Image

RPS considers earlier start times

Image

Keeping Fire Hydrants clear

Image

Selling public housing

Image

Healthy Kids Meals Bill

Image

Push for Permanent Daylight Savings Time

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Grab and Give Grocery Competition

Image

Coffee and Conversation with MNDOT

Community Events