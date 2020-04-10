Clear
Mayo Clinic announces pay cuts and employee furloughs

Will start after April 28.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 12:33 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it will have to start salary reductions and temporary employee furloughs on April 28.

The health care provider says it informed employees Friday morning and issued the following statement to the public:

“Mayo Clinic staff are doing extraordinary work leading in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud of and committed to our staff and our communities as they come together to fight this global health crisis. Mayo Clinic is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of these circumstances, including a financial impact that requires significant adjustments to our operations. The decision to proactively postpone elective patient care was the right one, but it eliminated the majority of our revenue at the same time we are making critical investments to develop and expand testing, conduct research to stop the pandemic and re-align our facilities and care teams to treat COVID-19 patients.”

“Mayo Clinic is taking necessary steps to reduce expenses but additional measures are needed to ensure that we can emerge from this situation in a stable position. While we were able to protect full pay and benefits for our employees through April 28, temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions will be required after that time. We will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible, and that we are ready to ramp up quickly and resume full operations when it is safe to do so.”

These moves affect the entire Mayo Clinic system.

Mayo Clinic says it employs 36,330 people in Rochester; 15,420 in Iowa, Wisconsin, and the rest of Minnesota; 7,085 in Arizona; and 6,379 in Florida.

