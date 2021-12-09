Mayo Clinic announces $500,000 in year-end grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven Olmsted County organizations are sharing in $100,000 in Season of Gratitude Awards from Mayo Clinic.

The awards were voted on by Mayo Clinic employees and the money is going to:

· Boys & Girls Club of Rochester — $20,000

· The Landing — $20,000

· Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center — $15,000

· Project Legacy — $15,000

· Jeremiah Program — $10,000

· Bolder Options — $10,000

· Catholic Charities Rochester Community

· Warming Shelter — $5,000

· Sports Mentorship Academy — $5,000

"We're proud to be able to distribute significant grants to organizations that make such a difference in our communities," says Erin Sexton, director of Enterprise Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic. "In a year when most budgets are stretched thin for many organizations, these unexpected financial gifts are most appreciated."

Mayo Clinic Health System says it is also awarding a total of $50,000 to more than 30 school districts in southeast Minnesota based on a staff vote that had mental health as a top category for support. Some of the local recipients in Mower and Freeborn counties include:

Albert Lea Area Schools ISD 241

Austin Public Schools 492

United South Central Schools

Alden-Conger Public Schools

Grand Meadow Public School ISD 495

NRHEG Public Schools

Pacelli Catholic Schools, Inc.

Hollandale Christian School

Southland Public Schools ISD 500

LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools

Glenville-Emmons Schools

Lake Mills Community School

Lyle Public School

St. Theodore Elementary School in Albert Lea

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Adams

In total, Mayo Clinic’s Season of Gratitude Awards are sending $500,000 to 80 groups dedicated to addressing health needs and disparities in the communities the clinic serves.

"There are thousands of kids in our community with limitless potential, who face significant barriers to maximizing their success," says Chad Campbell, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. "For many years, Mayo Clinic has been a critical partner in serving our kids and their families and supporting them in overcoming those barriers. I’m so grateful to Mayo Clinic, and especially to the Mayo employees, for their support of, and commitment to, our kids and their families this holiday season."