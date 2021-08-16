Mayo Clinic announces $200 million project, expected to create over 100 new jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is announcing a $200 million expansion to its Proton Beam Therapy Program in Rochester.

Mayo says the 110,000 square-foot expansion will be built on the east side of the Eisenberg Building and attached to the Jacobson Building. Plans call for two floors below ground, a lobby level, and a first level, and space left open for future additions.

"Proton radiotherapy has provided a major technological advancement in the treatment of cancer, allowing for powerful radiation therapy to precisely target cancer in a manner superior to traditional radiation therapy," says Nadia Laack, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. "When it opens in 2025, the expanded facility will feature two new treatment rooms, in addition to four treatment rooms currently in operation and improved access for patients requiring proton therapy.

The expansion is also expected to feature a single lobby and check-in desk, and offer patients receiving radiation therapy and their families a seamless experience.

Mayo says site preparation is planned to start in November with construction beginning in late 2022 and the new facility open and treating patients in late 2025. The expanded facility is anticipated to treat 900 additional patients per year and create 117 new jobs in a variety of roles.

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says it is the only three-site Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. The proton beam facilities at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Phoenix each house their own particle accelerator that drives protons to nearly the speed of light before delivering therapeutic radiation to a patient's tumor. Plans are underway for Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to add a facility where proton beam therapy and carbon ion therapy will be delivered to patients. Proton beam therapy will be available beginning in early 2026. Mayo Clinic in Florida will be the first carbon-ion treatment facility in North America, and it will open in 2027.