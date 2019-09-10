Clear

Mayo Clinic announces 10-year partnership with Google

Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The partnership will “redefine how health care is delivered and accelerate the pace of health care innovation through digital technologies.”

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday a 10-year partnership with Google in a partnership that will “redefine how health care is delivered and accelerate the pace of health care innovation through digital technologies.”

Mayo said in a news release it will use “advanced cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine health care delivery, bringing together global providers and consumers to make health care better.”

"Data-driven medical innovation is growing exponentially, and our partnership with Google will help us lead the digital transformation in health care," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "It will empower us to solve some of the most complex medical problems; better anticipate the needs of people we serve; and meet them when, where and how they need us. We will share our knowledge and expertise globally while caring for people locally and always do it with a human touch."

"Google Cloud will secure and store Mayo Clinic's data, while working with Mayo Clinic to apply AI and other cloud computing technologies to solve complex health care problems. However, Mayo Clinic will continue to control access and use of its patient data by using Google's cloud technologies. Mayo Clinic will specifically authorize the use of data in projects to create new health care insights and solutions in conjunction with partners, including Google. Mayo Clinic will manage access to all data using rigorous long-standing institutional controls," the news release said.

