Mayo Clinic: 'We are well-prepared to meet the needs of our patients and communities'

We are all aware of the public health concerns due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease or COVID-19. COVID-19 is a newly identified respiratory virus that can spread easily. It shares several symptoms with influenza, but is treated differently.

We understand you may be worried, perhaps frightened, about COVID-19. Mayo Clinic is leading efforts to address this public health concern. We are well-prepared to meet the needs of our patients and communities. If you are scheduled for or need a Mayo Clinic appointment, hospital procedure or surgery, our facilities are safe, and we are available to serve your needs.

We are proud to be at the forefront of developing ways to identify COVID-19 for our patients as well as patients across the country. Our researchers and doctors have developed a COVID-19 diagnostic test that we will use to determine if patients have this virus. This work reflects our commitment to patient-centered care.

If you experience COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact your regular provider before you arrive to determine if you should be seen. If you receive ongoing care at Mayo Clinic and are within driving distance of one of our locations, you should request an appointment through Patient Online Services or by calling the Mayo Clinic appointment office at your location. As always, we will treat your concerns with respect and ensure that you receive the best care in the safest way possible.

Remember to take steps to keep yourself healthy: Wash your hands; avoid touching your face; and practice appropriate self-care, including staying home when you are sick.

Our mission is to care for you and your family members. At Mayo Clinic, the needs of our patients come first. We are committed to meet your needs throughout the current situation and beyond.

Please rely on us for information about COVID-19. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for current, accurate information. Partner with us to stay safe, healthy and informed.

