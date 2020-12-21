Mayo Clinic Using Experts, AI to Understand Post-COVID Syndrome

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is bringing together a task force to better understand why some coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks or months after contracting the virus.

Researchers will begin working with patients bettling what experts are calling post-COVID syndrome next Monday. Doctors will also use artificial intelligence to identify trends that could help them explain these persistent symptoms.

As the task force sees more patients, they say the algorythm will continue refining itself. Experts hope the algorythm will ultimately be able to accurately predict who may develop post-COVID syndrome, and the best ways to treat it.

"This will be one of the few times that we have a brand new disease that there is no data to build this model on, and we will see that model evolve in real time," said Dr. Ravindra Ganesh, the Mayo Clinic expert leading this task force. "A lot of time when things come to market, they're working off a database of 6 million diabetes patients for example."

Doctor Ganesh says between 10% and 15% of people who contract coronavirus develop post-COVID symptoms.