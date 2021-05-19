Mayo Clinic, Thermo Fisher partnership kicks off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic and Thermo Fisher Scientific are kicking off their new Med City-based partnership.

Mayo Clinic hosted an event welcoming Thermo Fisher to Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The event marked the first time the two companies have been able to meet face-to-face to commemorate their collaboration.

"It’s been a long time coming but we are finally at a point where we can meet, safely, in person," said a Mayo Clinic representative.

The organizations will be working together at Mayo's Advanced Diagnostics Lab inside One Discovery Square. Their partnership will focus on accelerating access to advanced medical testing tools for patients around the world. with a key focus on developing diagnostics related to hematology, oncology, allergy, and autoimmunity.

Mayo Clinic says while their collaboration with Thermo Fisher was formally announced in March, their joint efforts have been ongoing for some time.

"We have been working closely throughout the pandemic to do everything we can for patients and providers to give them accurate diagnostics when they need them most," Mayo Clinic told KIMT.

The partnership's presence is already being felt in Rochester. This week the companies launched a pilot program with Rochester Public Schools testing high-tech tools to detect pathogens - including COVID-19 - in the air of classrooms.