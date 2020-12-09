Clear

Mayo Clinic: Some groups should refrain from receiving COVID-19 vaccine

As Minnesota is anticipating receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Mayo Clinic is now giving insight into who should not get the vaccine.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 3:29 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

As Minnesota is anticipating receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Mayo Clinic is now giving insight into who should not get the vaccine.

As we’ve heard frontline health care workers and long-term care residents will be the first in line there’s also some groups who may be negatively impacted by the vaccine.

Dr. Abinash Virk says anyone with sever allergies should be cautious; however she does say there are safety steps in place for anyone who might experience an allergic reaction.

Dr. Virk says that’s true whenever someone is vaccinated.

Mayo Clinic says patients who have undergone a bone marrow transplant and pregnant women are those who should refrain from getting vaccinated for now.

The Pfizer vaccine is also expected to have an age requirement.

Virk explained, “We don't know what FDA's cutoff is going to be and whether they're going to allow us to use 16 as the cutoff. There are plans to study children between 12 and older but that has not been done yet.”

Health officials say this doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t safe and stress a majority of people are eligible to receive it when it’s approved.

Details have also been released about how a COVID-19 vaccine will be handled to be administered effectively.

Mayo Clinic will have to make sure to have ultra cold storage on hand for the Pfizer vaccine since it needs to be stored at -70 to -80 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand Moderna is stable at more normal long-term freezer storage temperatures.

The minimum order for Pfizer is 975 doses versus Moderna which is 100 doses.

Mayo Clinic is expecting to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the moment since it should be able to handle and store the larger doses.
That means it will act as a “hub” that will ship some of the vaccine to smaller “spoke” facilities as needed.

Dr. Melanie Swift explained, “This will be a very frequent process to take this small amount, there's five doses per vial, so if there's a hospital that needs 50 doses we'll take out 10 vials the night before, put them in the refrigerator and then the next morning we'll ship them under refrigerated conditions to that hospital where they will have to administer it within the allotted time.”

The allotted time for the Pfizer vaccine in a refrigerated setting is only five days. Once the vial is opened to make the five doses – the entire vial has to be used within six hours.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359203

Reported Deaths: 4086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin753531176
Ramsey31903548
Dakota25545218
Anoka25287246
Washington15946134
Stearns15303133
St. Louis10474134
Scott960563
Wright930450
Olmsted760838
Sherburne663248
Carver556516
Clay553764
Kandiyohi476535
Rice464240
Blue Earth450817
Crow Wing406740
Otter Tail365432
Chisago355018
Benton345758
Nobles327237
Winona315133
Douglas301344
Mower294623
Polk289030
McLeod262924
Morrison262134
Lyon247417
Goodhue246634
Beltrami243519
Becker236724
Itasca226525
Steele22508
Isanti221721
Carlton219921
Todd201815
Nicollet182827
Mille Lacs177835
Pine17139
Brown171217
Freeborn17109
Le Sueur169012
Cass164313
Meeker163813
Waseca148911
Roseau14197
Martin135423
Hubbard125031
Wabasha12271
Redwood114021
Renville110632
Chippewa105114
Cottonwood10515
Dodge9931
Watonwan9554
Wadena9438
Rock90210
Sibley8884
Houston8834
Aitkin86530
Fillmore8350
Pipestone80418
Pennington8009
Kanabec77616
Yellow Medicine75513
Swift69811
Faribault6934
Murray6575
Pope6092
Jackson6071
Clearwater58910
Stevens5815
Marshall57811
Wilkin4855
Lake4778
Koochiching4576
Lac qui Parle4574
Unassigned45259
Lincoln4061
Norman3858
Big Stone3612
Mahnomen3396
Grant3276
Kittson28912
Red Lake2603
Traverse1682
Lake of the Woods1231
Cook890

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 246541

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36268357
Linn15176173
Scott12424100
Black Hawk11566156
Woodbury11119142
Johnson1010141
Dubuque9742101
Story722725
Pottawattamie710982
Dallas689660
Sioux394129
Webster391942
Cerro Gordo387352
Marshall369151
Clinton362148
Buena Vista325314
Muscatine321574
Warren313017
Des Moines312023
Plymouth301245
Wapello276972
Jones242319
Jasper240747
Lee238521
Marion221825
Henry21028
Carroll209926
Bremer208714
Crawford188516
Benton181925
Tama159842
Jackson157117
Washington157116
Boone155112
Delaware151322
Dickinson151212
Mahaska139229
Wright13638
Clay13307
Buchanan129210
Kossuth12879
Hardin127112
Hamilton124615
Page12365
Clayton121411
Cedar120215
Harrison117633
Floyd116524
Fayette114612
Mills113810
Winneshiek113014
Butler112012
Calhoun11207
Lyon111610
Poweshiek106714
Iowa103414
Cherokee10294
Winnebago99225
Hancock9698
Allamakee95414
Sac9439
Chickasaw9426
Louisa93022
Grundy90914
Union9028
Cass87926
Mitchell87411
Appanoose85314
Emmet83926
Humboldt8376
Shelby83315
Guthrie81515
Jefferson8046
Franklin79021
Madison7895
Unassigned7500
Palo Alto7115
Keokuk69010
Pocahontas6204
Howard5989
Ida58316
Osceola5692
Greene5672
Montgomery56011
Clarke5324
Davis51311
Adair48911
Taylor4833
Monona4789
Monroe47613
Van Buren4105
Worth4091
Fremont4083
Lucas3756
Decatur3591
Wayne3207
Audubon3153
Ringgold2892
Adams1962
