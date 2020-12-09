Mayo Clinic: Some groups should refrain from receiving COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Minnesota is anticipating receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Mayo Clinic is now giving insight into who should not get the vaccine.

As we’ve heard frontline health care workers and long-term care residents will be the first in line there’s also some groups who may be negatively impacted by the vaccine.

Dr. Abinash Virk says anyone with sever allergies should be cautious; however she does say there are safety steps in place for anyone who might experience an allergic reaction.

Dr. Virk says that’s true whenever someone is vaccinated.

Mayo Clinic says patients who have undergone a bone marrow transplant and pregnant women are those who should refrain from getting vaccinated for now.

The Pfizer vaccine is also expected to have an age requirement.

Virk explained, “We don't know what FDA's cutoff is going to be and whether they're going to allow us to use 16 as the cutoff. There are plans to study children between 12 and older but that has not been done yet.”

Health officials say this doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t safe and stress a majority of people are eligible to receive it when it’s approved.

Details have also been released about how a COVID-19 vaccine will be handled to be administered effectively.

Mayo Clinic will have to make sure to have ultra cold storage on hand for the Pfizer vaccine since it needs to be stored at -70 to -80 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand Moderna is stable at more normal long-term freezer storage temperatures.

The minimum order for Pfizer is 975 doses versus Moderna which is 100 doses.

Mayo Clinic is expecting to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the moment since it should be able to handle and store the larger doses.

That means it will act as a “hub” that will ship some of the vaccine to smaller “spoke” facilities as needed.

Dr. Melanie Swift explained, “This will be a very frequent process to take this small amount, there's five doses per vial, so if there's a hospital that needs 50 doses we'll take out 10 vials the night before, put them in the refrigerator and then the next morning we'll ship them under refrigerated conditions to that hospital where they will have to administer it within the allotted time.”

The allotted time for the Pfizer vaccine in a refrigerated setting is only five days. Once the vial is opened to make the five doses – the entire vial has to be used within six hours.