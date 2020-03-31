Clear
Mayo Clinic: Smoking may cause challenges in COVID-19 treatment, recovery

"Quitting now will reduce your risk for complications," Dr. Taylor Hays, the director of the Nicotine Dependence Center at Mayo Clinic, said. "Staying quit will probably reduce your risk for long-term complications."

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 5:46 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A warning for smokers, Mayo Clinic says the habit could cause more health complications if you were to get COVID-19.

Director of the Nicotine Dependence Center at Mayo Clinic Dr. Taylor Hays knows how addictive smoking can be.

He said early data from China shows smoking causes a reduction of lung defenses and that could mean challenges in treatment and recovery.

In order to best protect yourself and family, it's a good time to kick the habit.

"Smokers who are staying at home exposing their family to secondhand smoke may also be increasing their risk for COVID infection and complications," Dr. Hays said. "Because we know secondhand smoke causes lung irritation and inflammation. So for you and for your family, it's best to try to quit."

Dr. Hays says if you're trying to quit, it's best to make a plan, use medication to reduce withdrawals, and get support online or through your phone.

For more information, click here.

