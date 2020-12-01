Mayo Clinic Shares Update on Spread of COVID-19 Across the Midwest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is sharing new information about the spread of coronavirus in our area.

Mayo says we're still experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases across the Midwest, however case numbers appear to be steadying.

Experts say while we're not seeing the sharp increases in daily cases we've recorded in the past few weeks, they still expect another Thanksgiving-related surge in the coming weeks.

"It's not only the individuals that got infected over the Thanksgiving holiday at gatherings," said Dr. Amy Williams, Executive Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice. "It is who they then infect after that. So we expect this to last two, three weeks, this next surge."

Dr. Williams also says one area of particular concern is Southwest Wisconsin, where medical professionals are seeing close to 25% of coronavirus tests come back positive.