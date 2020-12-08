Mayo Clinic Shares COVID-19 Trends Across the Midwest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is providing updated trends on the spread of coronavirus across the Midwest.

The number of positive tests reported by Mayo Clinic facilities in the region dropped to 305 Sunday before rising agin to 381 Monday.

Mayo Clinic also saw positivity rates start to stabilize or drop across the region as a whole over the weekend, with the exception of Southwest Wisconsin, where percent positivity jumped from 8.4% to approximately 20%.

Experts add they're continuing to watch for a possible post-Thanksgiving surge in cases, which could present itself this week.

"Our modeling shows that we should be seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge," said Dr. Amy Williams, Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinc. "This coming week will really define if we're going to see it. So our fingers are crossed. We haven't seen it yet, and we're right in that timeframe where we should be seeing it. So we are watching very closely."

Dr. Williams also says coronavirus treatments such as monoclonal antibodies have played a large role in improving patient outcomes.