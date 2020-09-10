Mayo Clinic Shares Best Practices for Businesses During COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic held a virtual discussion with Rochester businesses about how they could more effectively stop the spread of coronavirus.

Doctor Stacey Rizza, an infectious disease specialist from the Mayo Clinic, says businesses should ensure all customers are wearing masks that fit snugly around their nose and mouth.

Dr. Rizza also says increased sanitation of frequently touched surfaces, physical distancing of at least six feet, and good hand hygiene are all critical elements to ensuring business spaces are safe.

"If everybody on planet Earth did these four things all the time, we would be through this very quickly," Rizza said. "The reason that we're not is that there's a low level of positivity that continues to percolate because this isn't happening in all places, and people are still transmitting and getting infected."

Another piece of advice offered by Dr. Rizza is to prevent sick employees from coming into workplaces, even if they have not tested positive for COVID-19.