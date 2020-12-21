Mayo Clinic: COVID-19 numbers improving across the Midwest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is sharing positive news on the spread of coronavirus across the Midwest.

The healthcare provider says the overall positivity rate across all of its locations is down to 10%, higher in some regions and lower in others. Mayo Clinic also says the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has continued to decrease, as well as the number of Mayo Clinic staff out because of coronavirus.

However, Mayo Clinic staff are expressing concern after hearing reports of other hospitals vaccinating medical workers who are not regularly exposed to coronavirus, while Mayo Clinic has only received enough doses to vaccinate less than a quarter of its frontline caregivers.

"We have voiced our concerns," said Dr. Amy Williams, Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic. "We hope that this will be addressed in a way that enables our staff to be vaccinated at the same pace as other healthcare workers in our state."

Dr. Williams did not specify who Mayo Clinic has voiced its concerns to.

Williams adds if vaccines continue to be distributed at the rate they are now, Mayo Clinic will not be finished vaccinating its frontline healthcare workers in Rochester until late February or early March.

Mayo Clinic says it expects to receive a second, slightly larger shipment of coronavirus vaccines this week.