Mayo Clinic Pledges 100k to Help Working Families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is pledging to donate $100,000 to help families across Olmsted County adapt to COVID-19.

Officials say all of that funding will go to area non-profit organizations who are ready to assist parents and children struggling to adjust to challenges associated with the pandemic.

"We've heard very clearly from our staff and the community who are trying to balance work, life, and now distance and hybrid learning for their kids," said Erin Sexton, Director of Enterprise Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic. "This is really a response to hearing from them about the new needs that are facing our community with COVID-19."

Sexton says Mayo Clinic will be accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations through the end of October.