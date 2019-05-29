Mayo Clinic Peregrine falcon banding

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic in Rochester is known as a world leader when it comes to health care.

That's not all mayo is known for.

It's also home to many peregrine falcons.

Today, one chick was tagged

Jackie Fallon has been working to protect these birds, which were once endangered.

They eat other birds, like pigeons, which can contain high amounts of pesticides in their body.

Jackie says she's amazed at how the falcons were able to bounce back.

“To fully recover in less than 30 years, there's no other species that has bounced back to that degree in such a short time period,” said Fallon.

There were four Peregrine falcon eggs at Mayo this year but only this one survived the tough winter.

The bird is very appropriately being named blizzard.