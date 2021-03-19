Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon program shows off its nest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Employees of the Mayo Clinic Peregrine falcon program are showing off the falcon nest atop the Mayo Building in Rochester.

Just moments before the workshop around 10:30 this morning, falcon “Hattie,” who nests atop the Mayo Building - laid a second egg.

Tom Behrens, Mayo Facilities Operator, says contractors can't do any work or roof projects at this time of year.

“They cannot be up on any of the roof - not just Mayo roof where the box is but adjacent projects we kind of have to schedule around this hatching and nesting period," Behrens explains.

Jackie Fallon with the Midwest Peregrine Society says falcons typically lay 2-4 eggs at a time, and it takes them anywhere from 33 to 35 days to be ready to hatch.

Fallon also introduced the livestream to Rhye, a one-year-old falcon, who is permanently injured after she fledged from a concrete plant in Duluth, Minnesota, last year.

If you want to check out the birds - https://history.mayoclinic.org/tours-events/mayo-clinic-peregrine-falcon-program.php.