Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center begin COVID-19 vaccinations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 vaccines are underway in southeastern Minnesota.

The first vaccines were given to healthcare workers Friday in Olmsted County. The vaccines began at Mayo Clinic and at Olmsted Medical Center.

"Three nurses from the Medical ICU, one respiratory therapist and one ICU physician will roll up their sleeves to be vaccinated for COVID-19," Mayo said in a news release.

Mayo Clinic began giving its vaccines Friday morning with Olmsted Medical Center following a short time later.

"Also among the first to be vaccinated will be an Emergency Department physician who, in March, diagnosed the first patient who was COVID-19-positive at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. All of these staff members cite their commitment to their patients and colleagues, as well as their families and the community, as motivation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Mayo said.