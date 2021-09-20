Mayo Clinic, OCPHS weigh in on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Public Health are weighing in on Pfizer announcing its coroanvirus vaccine is safe for children ages 5-11.

Pfizer has yet to submit the data to the FDA but it could be a big step towards making the vaccine available to that age group.

The company worked to find a dose 5 to 11-year-olds can tolerate so their reactions are similar to what we see in adults.

Pfizer says 1/3 of the adult vaccine dose would be given to children in two shots, 21-days apart.

Dr. Robert Jacobson, a pediatrician and vaccine researcher at Mayo Clinic says he belies the vaccine may be available even within a few days if all goes well.

Jacobson explained, “In the world of COVID-19 and the world of vaccinations things change and not everything turns out to be the way you think but we're certainly on the right pathway within days to weeks of being able to start vaccinating our 5 to 11-year-olds.”

Olmsted County says if the approval moves through quickly the health department will be ready. However, discussions are still being had around if vaccination clinics might be best and most effective or if primary care providers might help speed up distribution.

Disease prevention and control nurse manager Leah Espinda-Brandt said, “We would like to have continued conversations about what would be the best way for parents of those children between ages 5-11 to actually get vaccinated. Is it in a community setting? Is it in a primary care setting? Also, having conversations with those providers because we do know resources can be limited and a challenge so we just want to work together.”

Pfizer has also said that trial results in children under five could be available by the end of the year.