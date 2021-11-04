Mayo Clinic, NAACP launch "RISE for Youth" program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is partnering with the Rochester NAACP to launch a program helping black and underrepresented students find success.

Organizers say the innovative four-week "RISE for Youth" summer program will provide high school juniors, seniors, and post-secondary students with critical educational and leadership skills, training, and long-term mentoring for successful careers in health care, science, and beyond.

"All young people have potential, but not all of them ― particularly Black and underrepresented students ― have the opportunity to realize it," says Anjali Bhagra, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

The NAACP and a coalition of local community partners, including Barbershop Talk and the Diversity Council, will lead the selection of students for the program, according to the Rochester NAACP. The organization adds this is just the beginning, and it hopes to expand RISE for Youth across Minnesota and the entire nation in the years to come.

"As participants complete the program, they in turn become leaders and changemakers who will further reduce racial disparities and break down barriers for those that follow," said Walé Elegbede, president of the Rochester branch of the NAACP. "Our goal is to expand this program to other communities and states, so that racial equity in education and employment truly becomes a reality. The National NAACP sees the RISE for Youth program as an example of Mayo Clinic taking concrete steps toward advancing racial justice."

The course is part of Mayo Clinic's $100 million commitment to combatting racism. The healthcare giant and the NAACP have designated November "EMPOWER Month." and will host a series of virtual events to shed light on disparities, pathways to equity, and the RISE for Youth program.

You can learn more about the RISE for Youth program by following this link.