Mayo Clinic Lights Up Plummer Building in Show of Unity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic illuminated the Plummer Building in Downtown Rochester in red, white, and blue Thursday night in sign of unity after the events at the US Capitol Wednesday.

Mayo Clinic also lit up six other facilities across the country, including ones in Austin and Albert Lea. The healthcare provider says it wants the display to project hope for healing, peace, and a unified America.

KIMT spoke with one person taking in the display Thursday night who says it's important everyone feels we can all band together.

"This is a time for us to be unified, not a time for us to be divided," said Kate Klaus, a Rochester resident. "I hope that things like this and capturing the beauty of it can help people realize that we need to all work together to make this a better place, especially for our kids."

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, M.D. and Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Bolton say during this difficult time, they will "continue to uphold the values of Mayo Clinic by treating each other and our patients with the respect, kindness and humanity that each of us deserves."