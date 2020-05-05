Mayo Clinic Health Systems to resume elective surgeries and normal medical care

ALBERT LEA AND AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System says it will follow Governor Walz’ executive order and resume elective medical visits, procedures, and surgeries on May 11.

Elective health care was put on hold in March for Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Minnesota over fears a surge in coronavirus cases would overwhelm hospitals and exhaust limited supplies for personal protective equipment.

"In many circumstances, care that was deferred two months ago which was elective is now becoming more urgent and we know that patients need care now," says James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Southwest Minnesota Region.

Mayo says the projected COVID-19 peak for its Minnesota sites has lessened and the plateau is extended — making hospital and ICU bed capacity no longer an issue at Mayo Clinic Health System. Mayo Clinic has developed and increased COVID-19 testing capabilities in Minnesota. PPE supplies are also tracked carefully and Mayo Clinic continues to support appropriate conservation of PPE.

"We have safety measures in place at all of our locations that include universal masking, robust patient screening, and enhanced cleaning in patient, staff and waiting areas," says Deepi Goyal, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems says surgical teams have safely increased semi-urgent, urgent and emergent surgeries to meet patients’ needs. Enhanced screening processes are in place for all patients based on anticipated services to be provided for surgery, procedures, therapies, outpatient visits and hospitalizations.

"We have confidence in our ability to expand care to patients whose surgeries were delayed because of COVID, while continuing to be capable of quickly shifting our practice to address a more aggressive COVID environment should circumstances change," says Sandy Kopp, M.D., chair of community anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic.