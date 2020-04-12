Clear
Mayo Clinic Health System to require masks on patients, visitors

New rule goes into effect Monday.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – Beginning Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) will require all patients and visitors to wear cloth masks.

MCHS says this decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mayo Clinic experts. Patients and visitors are “highly encouraged” to bring their own cloth masks but will be provided one if necessary.

MCHS says patients and visitors will see staff providing direct patient care wearing surgical masks. Additional personal protective equipment will be worn some areas. Staff working in non-patient care areas also may be wearing masks.

Visitor restrictions also remain in place until further notice with few exceptions.

