Mayo Clinic Health System supporting racial equity with $20,000 in grants

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Mayo Clinic Health System is handing out $20,000 in grants to non-profit groups in southeastern Minnesota that are promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion.

"We were inspired as we read about many wonderful programs serving our communities, as well as plans for new initiatives to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion," says Erin Sexton, director of Enterprise Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic. "We are very pleased to announce the organizations selected by our three Mayo Clinic sites and four Mayo Clinic Health System regions."

The following organizations will receive funding:

· United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties in partnership with Allies of Human Rights, $5,000 to support the Waking Up Red Wing program focused on education and understanding of inclusion.

· Cultural Diversity Network of Owatonna, $5,000 for its Bridging the Equity Divide: Four Pathways to Increased Equity & Inclusion program.

· Welcome Center, Inc. of Austin, $5,000 for its Equity Innovation Lab Exploration, growing a welcoming and inclusive community that recognizes strengths and shortcomings regarding race and equity awareness.

· Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education), $5,000 to support a series of diversity training focused on bias and self-awareness, and strategies to increase equity.

"This support will help the Cultural Diversity Network continue to advance equity and inclusion in the Owatonna community," says Rebecca Moore, vice-chair from Cultura Diversity Network. "Our upcoming projects focus on education, mentoring, and celebration of diversity, all intending to eliminate racism and create a more united community. This grant is critical to those projects, and we are grateful for Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health Systems' support of this important work."