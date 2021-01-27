Mayo Clinic Health System says it will not have a waiting list for COVID shots

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) wants to clear up any confusion on getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

MCHS says it will contact patients in southeastern Minnesota to schedule an appointment when they are eligible based on state guidelines. Patients with a Patient Online Services account will receive a message via Patient Online Services. Those without a Patient Online Services account will be notified by Mayo Clinic inviting them to schedule their appointment.

MCHS says patients are not being asked to sign up for a waitlist as it receives vaccine doses over time. However, demand for COVID-19 vaccines is likely to exceed supply for some time and MCHS says the number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be based on the availability of doses.

To set up a Patient Online Services account, click here.