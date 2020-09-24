Mayo Clinic Health System president is retiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The president of Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing her retirement.

Dr. Bobbie Gostout is stepping down at the end of 2020. Dr. Gostout joined the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in 1996 and was the first woman to take part in Mayo's gynecology oncology fellowship and the first woman to join the Division of Gynecology Surgery in Rochester. She also served as chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester from 2007 to 2016 and has been Mayo Clinic Health System president for five years.

"Dr. Gostout leads with grace, has passion for Mayo Clinic's values and instinctively puts the needs of patients first," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "Please join me in thanking her for making an incredible career at Mayo Clinic and wishing her well in retirement."