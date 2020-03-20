Mayo Clinic Health System is banning visitors in SE Minnesota

ALBERT LEA AND AUSTIN, Minn. – As of 8 pm Friday, Mayo Clinic Health System is no longer allowing visitors at its facilities in southeastern Minnesota.

This visitor ban will remain in place until further notice but compassionate exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis for things like births, end-of-life care and other specific circumstances. All exceptions will have to be screened before entering and anyone testing positive for a respiratory illness will not be allow in. In addition, no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.

The Express Care locations at the Albert Lea and Austin Hy-Vees will also be shut down effective on Saturday.

Mayo Clinic Health System issued the following statement on these moves:

“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. As always, the needs of our patients come first. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phone, text, social media or video chats.”