Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin unveils new C-section suite

AUSTIN, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin unveiled a new addition to their healthcare renovations.

It's all part of a bigger story KIMT News 3 has followed over the last two years, the consolidation of services between the Austin and Albert Lea campuses. Since the end of October, labor and delivery is only offered in Austin.

There's a new C-section suite in the Family Birth Center. It's spacious, so medical teams have more room to care for mom and baby during Cesarean births.

Doctors Heidi Gaston and Jennifer Goins were instrumental in the design and function of the space.

They're both excited to provide the same great care in a state of the art facility.

"We have spent hours and hours and days and weeks and months preparing for our patient's needs," Dr. Gaston, an OB-GYN, said. "This room is a great reflection of our ability to put the patient at the center of our plans."

The C-section suite will be ready for moms and babies starting Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Austin campus will also have 10 new LDRP (Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum) rooms. Those should be competed within a year, depending on construction.