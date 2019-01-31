Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin transitioning from urgent care to same day clinic

AUSTIN, Minn. - Beginning February 6th, Mayo Clinic Health System will transition their urgent care to a same day clinic. This means that patients who walk in and want to be seen that day will sign up for an appointment time. Mayo expects this model to cut down on waiting time. "They often go to urgent care for convenience because there may not be an opening within primary care family medicine internal medicine pediatrics so by aligning it we're helping them get seen by primary care," explains Dr. Michael Ulrich, a family medicine doctor and division chair of family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics for Albert Lea and Austin.

Albert Lea made this same change in 2016 and Mayo feels it has been successful, so they're transitioning Austin so that the campuses are consistent.

The same day clinic will be in a different area than urgent care. Same day clinic patients will need to enter at the main entrance, not the E.R. entrance.