Mayo Clinic Health System extending weekend hours for COVID test sites

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Mayo Clinic Health System is extended weekend hours at four COVID-19 testing locations.

Beginning this Saturday, testing sites will be open from 9 am to 4 pm at:

Albert Lea: East Annex, 210 St. Mary Ave.

Austin: 510 Second St. NW

Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St.

Red Wing: Professional & Community Center, 1407 W. Fourth St.

Mayo Clinic Health System says this move is in response to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in southeast Minnesota and to allow more flexibility for people who need to be tested. The extended weekend hours are expected to last through at least through winter.

The testing sites will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

Mayo Clinic Health System says Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take the following steps:

Call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 to learn about getting tested or contact their local health care provider.

At the drive-through test location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect the specimens using appropriate precautions.

If patients have life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips or face, call 9-1-1.