Mayo Clinic Health System donating land for Austin economic development

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin Foundation is giving two acres of land to the city’s port authority.

The land within the Creekside Business Park will help plan for future growth in the area.

“We are excited about the growth the City of Austin is experiencing, including the construction of the Nu-Tek BioSciences manufacturing complex in the Creekside Business Park,” says Jerry McCarthy, Austin Port Authority president. “With Mayo’s donation of the neighboring two-acre parcel, we can plan for future expansion by Nu-Tek or accommodate other businesses who choose to locate in Austin. We appreciate Mayo Clinic Health System’s contribution to the health and economic vitality of our city.”

The land donation was announced at the Wednesday meeting of the Austin Port Authority.

“We are fortunate to have new companies building in Austin, and the Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin Foundation is pleased to be able to provide more land for future expansion in the business park,” says Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin Foundation President Sally Baker. “Everyone benefits when the city, local employers and area residents work together to welcome new businesses and create job opportunities to help our city grow.”