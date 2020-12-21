Mayo Clinic Health System begins coronavirus vaccinations for SE Minnesota staff

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is starting to vaccinate staff in its Southeast Minnesota Region with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"This vaccine is essentially an antidote to help stop the virus in its tracks, and it offers hope and healing from the devastating effects we've all seen during this pandemic," says Deepi Goyal, M.D., chair of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic Health System's Southeast Minnesota Region. "As a physician who has taken care of patients suffering from the virus, and having the virus myself earlier this summer, this is a joyous moment for me both personally and professionally."

Initial vaccinations will go to front-line workers and caregivers and Mayo Clinic Health System says shots for all staff should be available over the next two to three months.

"We are so excited to see the hard work and devotion of our teams paying off, and even more excited to see the vaccine coming to our friends, neighbors and colleagues as we hope for an end to this pandemic locally and worldwide," says Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo says most front-line staff who elect to be vaccinated will have their first shot completed within these next two to three weeks. The second shot will be administered three weeks later. The COVID-19 vaccine is optional for staff.

Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the vaccine is one step in controlling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, everyone should continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask properly, wash your hands frequently, and follow your state and local recommendations until the spread has stopped.