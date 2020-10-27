Mayo Clinic Health System banning most visitors in SE Minnesota

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is banning visitors at all inpatient and outpatient facilities in its Southeast Minnesota Region.

The will start at 8 am Wednesday and Mayo says it is in response to increasing community spread of COVID-19.

"Our test positivity rates continue to increase in southern Minnesota, which indicates there is more community spread of the virus," says Deepi Goyal, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "We know these restrictions can be difficult for some patients and their families, but we believe it is necessary to take these steps to protect our patients and our staff."

This no-visitor policy does not include hospitals or clinics in Rochester.

Mayo Health System says exceptions to the visitor ban for inpatient care include one visitor for pediatric and end-of-life patients, as well as for the birth of a child. One visitor will also be allowed for outpatient care if the patient needs physical or cognitive assistance or is a minor.

Mayo Health System says this no-visitor policy will remain in place until further notice.