Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo Clinic Health System announces new Southeast regional vice president

On Wednesday Dr. Robert Albright was named regional vice president. He’s taking over for Dr. Bobbie Gostout who has been interim regional vice president.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

Mayo Clinic is naming the new regional vice president of its southeast Minnesota region.

On Wednesday Dr. Robert Albright was named regional vice president. He’s taking over for Dr. Bobbie Gostout who has been interim regional vice president.

Dr. Gostout is retiring at the end of this month after 24 years at Mayo Clinic.

The southeast region includes hospitals and clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Redwing and surrounding communities.

Dr. Albright says he’ll continue to explore access to health care for rural communities through telemedicine which he says has been a necessity during the pandemic.

He explained, “It's worked out really well. I think it highlights the real benefits of how we focus on every single patient at Mayo and how we can now apply the expertise across the whole system to individuals no matter where the heck they live.”

In a news release Mayo Clinic says Dr. Albright and Dr. Gostout will work together closely in the upcoming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

You can read the full release below:

Robert Albright Jr., D.O., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist, has been named regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.

Dr. Albright will be the physician leader for Mayo Clinic's community practice in Southeast Minnesota, a region that includes hospitals and clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Lake City, Owatonna and Red Wing, Minnesota, and surrounding communities. He succeeds Bobbie Gostout, M.D., president of Mayo Clinic Health System, who will retire at the end of the year. Dr. Gostout has been serving in an interim capacity as regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System, since January.

Dr. Albright's partners in leading regional operations are Eric Crockett, regional chair of administration, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, D.N.P., chief nursing officer, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.

Dr. Albright received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in nephrology and critical care at Mayo Clinic. After joining Mayo Clinic in 2001, Dr. Albright worked in Rochester and across Mayo Clinic Health System, serving as medical director of dialysis units and programs in Albert Lea, La Crosse and Rochester. After more than six years of serving as chair of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Mayo Clinic in Rochester he will be stepping away from this role to assume his new duties. He will continue to be clinically active regionally and in Rochester.

In his new role, Dr. Albright will lead the regional staff and be responsible for the clinical and financial performance of Southeast Minnesota operations. Dr. Albright will promote and expand Mayo Clinic Health System's goal of delivering excellent outcomes, affordable care, and convenient access to Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise to patients when, where and how they need it. This will include balancing digital and virtual options with in-person care, while ensuring all services remain patient-focused.

"In Rochester and across Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Albright has demonstrated his ability to lead Mayo teams to solutions that improve outcomes for our patients and are sustainable for our communities," says Dr. Gostout. "His commitment to community practice and experience in the Mayo Clinic Department of Medicine will be invaluable as this team continues to integrate the world-class resources available in Rochester into our local care options in Southeast Minnesota."

"I am excited and humbled to be appointed regional vice president of the Southeast Minnesota Region," says Dr. Albright. "Over the years, I've seen how important it is for Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System to provide seamless care for the patients — our colleagues, neighbors, friends and families who depend on us. I look forward to working with the exceptional Southeast Minnesota team to build a sustainable model of health care that leverages technology to meet patient expectations for convenient, accessible care, while maintaining the human touch."

Dr. Albright will work closely with Dr. Gostout in the upcoming weeks to ensure a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322312

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin679131121
Ramsey28517507
Anoka22841228
Dakota22657192
Washington14370117
Stearns14131117
St. Louis9086112
Scott866755
Wright806644
Olmsted690534
Sherburne608243
Clay514157
Carver492715
Kandiyohi428523
Rice422937
Blue Earth421316
Crow Wing371234
Otter Tail326323
Chisago320413
Nobles311730
Benton308851
Winona288131
Douglas271638
Mower267423
Polk263525
Morrison237829
Lyon224611
Beltrami223518
McLeod221315
Goodhue212328
Becker211616
Steele20227
Itasca197123
Isanti196317
Carlton193516
Todd185214
Nicollet165526
Mille Lacs158831
Freeborn15646
Le Sueur150111
Cass148010
Brown147215
Pine14168
Waseca140611
Meeker135610
Roseau12234
Martin119420
Hubbard117127
Wabasha10871
Redwood99619
Chippewa9347
Renville91329
Cottonwood9084
Dodge8880
Watonwan8714
Wadena8316
Sibley8094
Rock7939
Aitkin78830
Pipestone74318
Houston7344
Fillmore7320
Pennington6698
Yellow Medicine66812
Kanabec65813
Swift6068
Murray6013
Faribault5802
Pope5571
Clearwater5348
Stevens5303
Marshall5149
Jackson5061
Lake4336
Koochiching4056
Wilkin4005
Lac qui Parle3963
Unassigned39559
Lincoln3681
Norman3577
Big Stone3282
Mahnomen3074
Grant2886
Kittson2338
Red Lake2223
Traverse1501
Lake of the Woods1021
Cook780

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231742

Reported Deaths: 2418
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34208339
Linn14513166
Scott1153087
Black Hawk11130137
Woodbury10484130
Johnson971337
Dubuque934293
Story689222
Pottawattamie650571
Dallas647657
Sioux375126
Webster369936
Cerro Gordo362548
Marshall354146
Clinton339044
Buena Vista309214
Muscatine296269
Des Moines292021
Warren287314
Plymouth278742
Wapello258572
Jones234417
Jasper226744
Marion208322
Lee207217
Carroll201222
Bremer198412
Henry18707
Crawford179016
Benton172821
Tama156240
Jackson147413
Washington146815
Delaware145621
Dickinson141311
Boone140411
Mahaska131127
Wright12877
Buchanan120910
Clay12004
Hardin118610
Hamilton116510
Page11534
Clayton11328
Cedar111113
Kossuth11027
Harrison110130
Calhoun10887
Floyd108017
Fayette107610
Mills10697
Lyon10578
Butler10466
Poweshiek101013
Winneshiek101013
Iowa98813
Winnebago93824
Cherokee9184
Sac8868
Chickasaw8834
Louisa88318
Hancock8827
Grundy87911
Allamakee85011
Cass82224
Mitchell8115
Appanoose80412
Humboldt7955
Union7886
Shelby78111
Emmet77124
Guthrie76815
Franklin74521
Jefferson7342
Madison7084
Unassigned6960
Palo Alto6594
Keokuk6287
Pocahontas5844
Howard5659
Greene5381
Osceola5381
Ida52313
Clarke4944
Montgomery48611
Davis4779
Taylor4713
Monroe45013
Adair4448
Monona4444
Worth3730
Fremont3693
Van Buren3655
Lucas3356
Decatur3240
Wayne3047
Audubon3012
Ringgold2312
Adams1712
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
More sunshine awaits as we approach the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

RPS consultations for students

Image

K9 training to keep skills sharp

Image

Small business partnerships in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic Vice President transition

Image

Senator Grassley Gets Back To Work

Image

Zoodazzle Cancelled

Image

RPS And Channel One Distribute Food To Families

Image

BCA Following New Guidelines

Image

RPL Auction Is In Full Swing

Community Events