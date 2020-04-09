Mayo Clinic Health System accepting donated masks in Albert Lea and Austin

KIMT-TV 3 – Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Albert Lea and Austin is now accepting donations of sewn cloth masks.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending the use of such masks in public setting, MCHS says it will begin accepting mask donations from 10 am to noon weekdays at drive-up collection bins located about Mayo Clinic locations in Albert Lea and Austin.
MCHS says the masks will be gathered each day by Linen Services staff, laundered in Rochester and returned to Mayo Clinic Health System locations to distribute to staff who do not work in patient care areas. Once all staff members receive masks, they will be made available to patients and visitors.
For instructions on sewing a cloth face mask, click here.
