Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo Clinic Health System accepting donated masks in Albert Lea and Austin

Drive-up collection bins in place from 10 am to noon.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Albert Lea and Austin is now accepting donations of sewn cloth masks.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending the use of such masks in public setting, MCHS says it will begin accepting mask donations from 10 am to noon weekdays at drive-up collection bins located about Mayo Clinic locations in Albert Lea and Austin.

MCHS says the masks will be gathered each day by Linen Services staff, laundered in Rochester and returned to Mayo Clinic Health System locations to distribute to staff who do not work in patient care areas. Once all staff members receive masks, they will be made available to patients and visitors.

For instructions on sewing a cloth face mask, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Image

Area families adjusting to home schooling

Image

Salvation Army seeing a greater need for services

Image

Trash and Recycling guidelines changing in Dodge County

Image

Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Community Events