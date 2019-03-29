Clear
Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin receives top honor

They're getting a rare, 5 star rating.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:05 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 3:06 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-Mayo Clinic Health System's Austin and Albert Lea campuses received a major honor.
They're getting a five-star rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

CMS updated hospital performance data on the hospital compare website and on data.medicare.gov. The rating helps to empower patients, families, and stakeholders with important information they need to compare hospitals and make informed healthcare decisions.

Out of the thousands of hospitals throughout the country, nearly 300 have earned top ratings.
That puts a smile on Kristin Johnsons face.

“It recognizes the high quality and the high standard of care our physicians providers, nurses all of our staff have for the care of the patients,” said Johnson.

