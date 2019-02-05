Mayo Clinic Emergency Department busy with ice-related injuries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Emergency medicine specialist Christopher Russi, M.D., tells KIMT that he's seen a significant amount of injuries related to falling on the ice in the last 48 hours. The most common injury he's seeing is to the wrist. "Because when you fall, your instinct is to stretch your arm out to catch yourself and so we're seeing broken wrists, sprained wrists, sometimes the elbow or shoulder gets injured with that fall as well," explains. The second most common injury is to the head. Some people even have concussions from hitting the ice.

To help prevent a fall, he recommends walking in a shuffling fashion and walking on grassy areas covered in snow if possible, because you may have better traction.

Watch out for dangerous ice that may be hidden beneath a layer of snow.