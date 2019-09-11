Clear

Mayo Clinic Director of Nicotine Dependence Center expresses concern about e-cigarettes

"If you want to inhale something, inhale air," says Dr. Hays.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Six deaths are confirmed to be linked to vaping, including one in Minnesota.

Dr. J. Taylor Hays, Director of Mayo Clinic's Nicotine Dependence Center tells KIMT it's important to know that vaping is not water vapor, but chemicals that change when heated and inhaled. He says these chemicals are known to cause a decrease in lung function and even result in lung injury.

"If you want to inhale something, inhale air. That's probably the only thing we know is perfectly safe," says Dr. Hays. He expresses that e-cigarettes need to be kept out of the hands of children and teenagers and the industry needs to more thoroughly review these types of products.

