Mayo Clinic Children's Center ranked among best children's hospitals in country

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Children’s Center is ranked as one of the nation’s best children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

"Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives some of the highest rankings in the upper Midwest and continues to rank among the top children's hospitals in the country. These recognitions are a testament to our staff's delivery of high-quality care and services," says Randall Flick, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "From prenatal patients to those transitioning into adulthood, Mayo Clinic Children's Center strives to improve the quality of life to children of all ages, abilities and health challenges."

The news magazines 2021-2022 "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings placed Mayo Clinic Children’s Center as #1 in a five-state region covering Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Nationally, Mayo Clinic Children's Center ranked as a top-performing children's hospital in 8 of 10 pediatric specialties, including:

Cancer (No. 35)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 43)

Diabetes and Endocrinology (tie No. 38)

Neonatology (tie No. 38)

Neurology and Neurosurgery (No. 39)

Orthopedics (No. 12)

Pediatric Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery (tie No. 45)

Urology (No. 21)

"Similar to many other health care-related activities, the Best Children's Hospitals rankings had a slightly different approach this year because of the pandemic," says Dr. Flick. "U.S. News & World Report incorporated new reputation scores, and the remaining data assessments were reused from 2019–2020 survey results."