Mayo Clinic Charter House annual sale

All of the money goes to local nonprofit organizations

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This summer, you may be hitting up garage sales to find great deals.
The 31st Annual Sidewalk sale is happening and it's all for a good cause.

From buying a used coffee table to a desk lamp, you can find it all the Mayo Clinic Charter House.
All the money goes to local nonprofit organizations, like the Women’s Shelter and Support Center.
Barbara Schramn is the director at the center.
She's happy the community is keeping it local.

“Extremely grateful that this local organization at charter house selected the Women’s Shelter and Support Center to receive funding from this amazing sell,” she said.

Schramn says some of the money donated will go toward buying technology that will help the women who depend on the shelter in times of need.

They've raised over $300,000 for organizations. Jean was out shopping today and tells KIMT she's happy to shop local and help those in need.

“I’m all about helping people any way I can everyday it's just really nice to know it's going for a good cause,” she said.

If you missed todays sale, organizers say you can still donate to the charities.
Here’s the complete list to donate.

1.)Hawthorne Helps
2.)Family Promise
3.)Women’s Shelter & Support Center
4.)Thrive Child Care and Family Resource Center

