Mayo Clinic Cancer Center sounds alarm on lack of HPV vaccinations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has joined a nationwide effort to promote HPV vaccinations.

HPV causes several types of cancers and while nearly everyone gets infected with HPV by age 50, vaccination rates for it in the U.S. remain significantly lower than other recommended adolescent vaccines. Experts say an estimated 1 million doses of HPV vaccine have been missed by adolescents with public insurance since March 2020, a decline of 21% over pre-pandemic levels, and U.S. HPV vaccination rates lagged far behind those of other nations even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mayo Clinic recommends all its patients start their two-dose HPV vaccine series at age 9," says Robert Jacobson, M.D., pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. "Those who missed starting it on time need to get up to date now."

Nearly 80 million Americans ― 1 out of every 4 people ― are infected with HPV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and more than 34,000 people will be diagnosed with an HPV-related cancer this year.

"The U.S. is facing a significant vaccination gap, especially for adolescents, due to the pandemic," says Heather Brandt, Ph.D., director of the HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Well-child visits are down. Usual back-to-school vaccination activity for adolescents has been limited by virtual and hybrid learning. It is crucial that we get back on track as a nation with adolescent vaccination to ensure we protect our children and communities."

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and 71 other National Cancer Institute-designated organizations are strongly encouraging parents to get their children up to date on their HPV vaccines now, along with all other vaccinations due.