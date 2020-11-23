Mayo Clinic Covid-19 Testing Capability at 20,000 Per Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic says there's the capacity nationwide to conduct 1.5 million COVID-19 tests per day.

Locally, Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus can provide around 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

Dr. William Morice says in the last month or so testing positivity rates for the area have been around 10%. That's compared to around 20% in Wisconsin.

Dr. Morice says despite seeing a rise in cases and some capacity restraints on hospitals we're better off now than we were when the pandemic began.

He said, "We are much better prepared. If this had been eight months ago it would have been a much more dire situation. There are things being done throughout the Mayo Clinic Health System, here in the Midwest, to manage capacity throughout."

Mayo Clinic says around 900 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 but Morice says of those employees more than 90% contracted the virus from the community and not the hospital.

The health care giant also says its had retired employees, who still have valid licenses, come back to work to meet the needs of patients.