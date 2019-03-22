Clear
Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program has an urgent need for O negative blood

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program tries its best to predict how much blood they will need. It tracks donation levels over the past 3 years, and keeps track of how much donated blood has been used in the last 2 weeks to estimate how much blood they will need. Mayo typically uses around 12 units per day of O negative blood, but an unpredictable event such as a car accident could cause Mayo to go through a couple days worth of blood quickly.

Over last weekend, Mayo Clinic used a week's worth of O negative blood in the span of a weekend, so the Blood Donor Program is putting a call out for people with O negative blood to donate.

Roughly 7% of people have O negative blood. People with that blood type can only receive O negative blood tranfusions, but people with all other blood types can typically receive O negative blood tranfusions. O negative donors support the patients that come to Mayo's Trauma Center because in an emergency, taking time to test for the patient's blood type can waste precious minutes.

Mayo allows people to donate once every three months. There are donors who come in frequently to give, but new donors or donors who haven't given in a while are needed to help replenish the supply.

"New blood donors that we can welcome into our blood donor community really is healthy to create that security blanket not just for Mayo Clinic patients receiving care here but everybody in our surrounding community

To check Mayo Clinic's current blood inventory, click here.

