Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program needs help to fill cancelled appointments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic relies on a sustained supply of blood from the community to care for its patients who need it, such as people undergoing surgeries, premature babies, and crash victims.

Because of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program isn't accepting walk-ins. Instead, it's using an appointment system to make sure the center can maintain social distancing. Recently, the program is experiencing a higher rate of people cancelling appointments to give blood.

When someone cancels their appointment or doesn't show up for their time slot, that leaves a gap in Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program's expected supply.

People who haven't donated before or haven't done so in a long time are encouraged to become a donor. The program hopes people will honor their appointment times as much as they can, but recognizes that schedules can become complicated quickly, especially during the pandemic.

If you have free time and are interested in donating, Mayo encourages you to call same-day to see if there is room for you. There may be a cancelled appointment time slot that you can fill.

Especially now that Mayo Clinic has resumed more elective surgeries, steady donations are important. "Our blood usage is back up to nearly what we were doing before COVID hit us, so we're trying to bring through that same amount of blood donations to meet the patient need but still practice social distancing," explains Dr. Justin Kreuter.