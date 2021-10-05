Clear
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service accepts Battle of the Badges trophy for second year

Although the competition is over, Mayo Clinic's need for donations is ongoing.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 5:59 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 6:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Battle of the Badges Blood Donor Challenge has come to a close. On Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program delivered the trophy to back-to-back champions Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

"It's been a fun competition. A lot of friendly banter back and forth, so it's really fun to be able to claim that we're the first group to be able to win the championship twice, says operations supervisor Kate Arms.

Battle of the Badges is a competition between Rochester law enforcement, the fire department, and ambulance services to see which first responder group can bring in the most blood donations to the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. Thankfully, Arms tells KIMT there's no bad blood between the groups after the ambulance service won the trophy for the second year in a row. They brought in more than 800 donations, a Battle of the Badges record high.

Although the competition is over, Mayo Clinic's need for donations is ongoing. More than a year and a half into the pandemic, there's still a national blood shortage. "It's been a tough time for blood donation centers all over the country and we're seeing the effects of that as well here at Mayo Clinic... If you've never donated before, we'd love to see you at our center," says Lauren Brown, Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program marketing and recruitment coordinator.

The blood donation center is especially in need of younger donors in the 18-35 age group. Your donated pint can help medical staff and first responders save lives. "The donations we're bringing in are sometimes the blood product we're administering in the ambulance, we're administering in the helicopter. They're the blood that our patients are going to receive at the hospital. So it's really just satisfying knowing that especially in the middle of the national shortage of blood, that we're helping make a difference," explains Arms.

