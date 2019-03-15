Clear
Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students celebrate Match Day

Match Day is an annual, nationwide day when medical students are matched with a residency program.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday was a highly anticipated day for medical students across the country. Match Day is an annual, nationwide day when medical students are matched with a residency program. Students will spend the next five to seven years of their medical training where they are matched.

42 Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students received a match.

"I feel very excited, a little bit anxious, but mostly excited," said student Leon Tjahjono, just before finding out his match.

"I know there's a lot of people hoping to stay and it will be fun to see where everybody ends up," said John Marinelli, who already found out about his match in December because he matched into a Military program.

33% of this class matched into Mayo Clinic programs, and the rest will spread out across the country. Of all students across the country receiving matches, 1% matched into Mayo programs.

For the first time, two students participated in Match Day from Mayo's Florida campus. Arizona students watched the ceremony online to learn about how Match Day works. The first Arizona class will match in 2021.

