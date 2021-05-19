Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medical students set to graduate this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students will walk at commencement and receive their diplomas.

60 students will be graduating in Rochester, and 39 in Arizona. This is the Arizona campus's first graduating class.

Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jackie Zayas is one of the med students graduating in Rochester. She's entering the field of dermatology. Mayo med students' learning was impacted by COVID-19. Like many of us, they have to pivot to taking a different approach to their final year of education. After Zayas graduates this weekend and begins her post-degree career, she thinks the experiences she had as a medical student will shape how she interacts with her future patients.

"It provides kind of an instant connection with our patients, with this sort of shared trauma that we've all had with having to isolate and be away from our families and friends and change our whole routines and our whole lives and uproot everything that we were used to. I think there's going to be a shared connectiveness between caregivers and their patients," explains Zayas.

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences students usually have a joint commencement. This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the ceremonies will be separate. Biomedical Sciences graduates will have their ceremony in September. The plan is to resume joint commencement ceremonies in 2022.